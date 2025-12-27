Meghan Markle’s kind gesture brings joy to young fan
- By Web Desk -
- Dec 27, 2025
Meghan Markle has touched the hearts of social media users after a heartfelt gesture left a young fan speechless.
In a two-minute video shared on social media, a young girl named Flory Anne is seen opening a surprise gift sent directly from the Duchess of Sussex. The video was accompanied by a powerful caption: “It’s from Meghan! Still a little speechless, but so full of gratitude.”
The footage shows Flory Anne unboxing a large assortment of goods, including various fruit spreads, two jars of honey, a scented candle, and Meghan’s trademark flower sprinkles. Fans were quickly moved by the gesture, commending the Duchess for taking the time to connect with a young admirer.
Florence Blondel, Flory Anne’s mother, publicly thanked Meghan on Instagram, explaining how the surprise came about:
“@Meghan came through for FloryAnne with the sweetest @aseverofficial goodies (lots), and our household has truly been floating on cloud nine ever since. Thank you for gifting my little Froggie… and thank you again for reposting FloryAnne’s story.”
Blondel added that after watching the Netflix special, With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration, her daughter’s heart was “completely at peace.”
Admirers from around the globe flooded the comment section with support. One fan wrote, “A beautiful surprise. Her joy is so palpable. Meghan Markle is awesome,” while another added, “What a lovely gesture; enjoy your goodies!”
This moment follows the recent launch of Meghan’s AS Ever product line, which features a trio of opulent chocolate bars priced at $12 each. The collection, crafted in partnership with famed chocolatier Jonathan Grahm of Compartés, includes: Milk Chocolate: with shortbread cookies and bee pollen. Dark Chocolate: with raspberry spread and sea salt. White Chocolate: with flower sprinkles and hemp hearts.
Meghan described the collection as “perfect for stocking stuffers, elevated last-minute gifting, and sharing with guests.”