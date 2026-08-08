The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, has been the topic of rumour time and again where her relationship with King Charles III is concerned. Due to recent speculation about unreported behind-the-scenes drama and unconfirmed private discussions being revealed to the press, more people are curious about the inside dynamics of the Royal family.

However, it’s vital to determine the difference between well-sourced information versus speculation and unsubstantiated stories from the internet.

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A recent media craze surrounding the Royal couple, reports suggest private conversations involving the King and Meghan Markle have been uncovered.

These rumours quickly amplified among the tabloids in England in early December, suggesting the Royal family has some simmering tensions.

The reports centre around private conversations concerning King Charles, and sources suggest that several public figures may have discussed these private conversations behind closed doors with the Royal family.

What the reports say: On The Royal Report podcast, commentator Kinsey Schofield said that after private, unscheduled meetings with Prince Harry, Meghan and their two children at the time of the Corination.

According to the reports, Prince Harry, who is expected to travel to the United Kingdom next month, has not responded to these allegations.