Meghan Markle’s ‘lifted lids and sculpted eyes’ fuel cosmetic surgery buzz

Meghan Markle’s striking appearance in her latest Harper’s Bazaar cover received immense praises from fans for her makeup-free look but at the same time it also sparked a new controversy.

According to a recent report by Radar Online, observers are noting a dramatic difference in the Duchess’ appearance, with experts suggesting she may have undergone cosmetic procedures.

Top Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Raffi Hovsepian analyzed photos of Markle spanning from 2019 to 2025 and pointed out changes in her appearance.

He compared Meghan’s photos from her 2022 cover of The Cut, and noticed a “striking change” in the eyelid and upper orbital region, suggesting she may have undergone a blepharoplasty.

“Meghan’s recent photos show a noticeably more lifted, defined, and open upper eyelid area compared to her 2022 images. The tighter skin, higher crease, and reduction in lateral hooding all align with the type of transformation we typically see after an upper blepharoplasty or surgical brow/eyelid rejuvenation,” he claimed.

The surgeon further said, “Her eye shape now appears brighter, more sculpted, and more refreshed, which is why the difference is so visible when compared to earlier years.”

“There are also midface refinements, smoother under-eye transitions, and improved brow support that collectively enhance her overall look. These changes are aesthetic, cohesive, and professionally executed — but undeniably noticeable when placed side-by-side,” he added.

Meghan Markle has never directly commented on whether she’s undergone plastic surgery. However, in a 2015 interview with Porter magazine, she addressed rumors about cosmetic procedures by saying, “I don’t pay a lot of attention, frankly,” to the whispers.