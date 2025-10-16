Meghan Markle’s makeup artist sparks buzz about Duchess with deleted video

Meghan Markle’s close pal and makeup artist Daniel Martin has sparked buzz on the social media after he deleted post about the Duchess of Sussex.

Recently, Martin shared a behind-the-scenes video detailing the Duchess’s glowing look he created for her Balenciaga runway appearance at Paris Fashion Week on October 4.

“We just wanted to keep everything light, fresh, and radiant,” Daniel Martin shared in the reel.

He continued, “We just wanted to keep everything light, fresh, and radiant,’ he gushed. ‘She just flew in, and your skin gets dehydrated from the plane, so I just wanted to bring some hydration back into her skin and just bring some life to it.”

“I would love to get her in a lip one day, Meghan if you’re watching this, let’s do a lip, I’d love to see you in a lip,” the makeup artist added.

However, the buzz began when Martin abruptly deleted the video, prompting speculation that the Meghan Markle may not have been entirely happy with his comments.

According to a source, Martin deleted the clip because it failed to include all of the beauty products used to create Meghan’s look.

They further suggested that an updated version of the video is likely to be posted at a later date.

Daniel Martin has been employed by Meghan Markle since he did her make-up on series Suits and also appeared in the first episode of her Netflix series. With Love, Meghan.