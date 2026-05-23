Meghan Markle's New Venture Stuns Buckingham Palace

The Royal Family is reportedly reeling after Meghan Markle’s latest commercial move. Insiders from Buckingham Palace have broken their silence, expressing deep discomfort over the Duchess of Sussex’s decision to monetize her royal wedding anniversary.

The controversy ignited after Meghan launched a signature luxury candle inspired by her May 19th wedding day to Prince Harry. Described as capturing the “ease and joy” of her most cherished memory, the merchandise has drawn fierce criticism from both royal commentators and palace insiders.