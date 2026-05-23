Meghan Markle's New Venture Stuns Buckingham Palace
- By Nida Faraz -
- May 23, 2026
The Royal Family is reportedly reeling after Meghan Markle’s latest commercial move. Insiders from Buckingham Palace have broken their silence, expressing deep discomfort over the Duchess of Sussex’s decision to monetize her royal wedding anniversary.
The controversy ignited after Meghan launched a signature luxury candle inspired by her May 19th wedding day to Prince Harry. Described as capturing the “ease and joy” of her most cherished memory, the merchandise has drawn fierce criticism from both royal commentators and palace insiders.
Palace Insiders React to the ‘Sussex Commercial Machine’
According to sources, the issue isn’t just about a single product; it is the broader pattern of commercialization coming from the Montecito-based couple.
“There are people who find it deeply uncomfortable that a royal wedding watched by millions around the world is now effectively being repackaged into luxury merchandise,” a palace insider revealed.
The source further noted that critics view the move as a blatant attempt to “shamelessly monetize” one of the most significant moments of her time as a working royal. For figures within the Palace, the growing perception that every milestone, family memory, or royal tie is being converted into profit is fueling widespread accusations of greed.
From Royal Duties to Hollywood Deals: A Timeline of the Sussex Split
The candle backlash is only the latest chapter in the ongoing tension between the House of Windsor and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Since stepping down as working royals, Harry and Meghan have consistently leveraged their public profiles through major media ventures:
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The Relocation: The couple permanently relocated to Santa Barbara, California, after a brief stint in Canada during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Royal Exit: Following a 12-month review period, the Palace confirmed the Sussexes would not return to royal duties, resulting in Prince Harry being stripped of his honorary military titles and royal patronages.
Media Megadeals: The couple quickly pivoted to entertainment, signing multi-million dollar contracts with Netflix and Spotify. While their Netflix partnership remains active in a diminished capacity, their Spotify deal collapsed, culminating in Spotify CEO Daniel Ek publicly labeling the pair “grafters.”
Bombshell Revelations: In January 2023, Prince Harry released his explosive memoir, Spare, which detailed private family conflicts like the infamous “dog bowl incident” and the Sandringham summit.With Meghan’s new lifestyle ventures continuing to lean heavily on her royal history, the divide between the Sussexes and Buckingham Palace appears wider than ever.