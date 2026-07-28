Meghan Markle’s next move after UK trip revealed

Meghan Markle’s “expected action” in the wake of her and Prince Harry’s trip to the UK with their children, Archie and Lilibet, has been discussed by a royal expert.

Royal expert Helena Chard told Fox News Digital that Meghan’s choice to make a private family occasion public was “predictable.”

Meghan Markle posted family pictures on social media from their visit to the late Princess Diana’s grave at Althorp House.

Regarding Meghan’s decision to post the pictures, the expert remarked: “As for Meghan posting photos of the children at Diana’s family home, it is a predictable move.”

“It ties them to history without using a title. However, it also shows a slight tension—wanting the royal story when it helps, while keeping distance when it doesn’t,” the royal reporter continued.

Chard went on to say, “The public understands peace in private, but fundamentally, the crown has to come first.”

Hilary Fordwich, another royal analyst, stated that Prince William is probably “livid” over Meghan’s pictures.

“Not only is Prince William likely to be livid regarding the commercialization of Althorp in such a tacky, tasteless media post, but it’ll also fuel his disgust, so he will thwart any major re-entry,” Hilary commented.

The expert additionally cautioned Harry and Meghan Markle, adding, “Likewise, Camilla, courtiers, palace aides, security officials, and other institutional gatekeepers who are duty-bound to protect the monarchy will all do their utmost to thwart MM & Harry’s attempts.”