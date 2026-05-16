Meghan Markle's Patience Wares Thin with Princess Kate Over One Major Issue

Princess Kate’s recent trip to Italy has sparked a frenzy of speculation about a potential rift with Meghan Markle.

The Princess of Wales received a warm welcome in Reggio Emilia, where she explored initiatives focused on early childhood development, marking her first overseas visit since revealing her cancer diagnosis.

Insiders claim Meghan Markle is feeling overshadowed by Kate’s success, with the Duchess reportedly frustrated that attention has shifted back to the royal family.

This isn’t surprising, given Kate’s effortless elegance and natural connection with the public, which has earned her comparisons to Princess Diana.

The Royal Rivalry

The tension between Meghan and Kate isn’t new, but this latest development has reignited speculation about their complicated relationship.

Sources suggest Meghan feels the “royal machine” consistently favors Kate, making it difficult for her to gain traction.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry is reportedly trying to play peacemaker, but his efforts may be complicated by Meghan’s desire to prove herself as a global influencer. With Kate’s star continuing to rise, it’s unclear how this drama will unfold.