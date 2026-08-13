It’s no longer a question for many when, or whether, Meghan Markle will start her podcast show, but rather, if she can sustain a career as a podcast host after making her claims following its announcement.

Several sources have cited reports that indicate to claim the Duchess of Sussex is not open enough to be involved in a long-form podcast, and that the right kind of podcasts to build an audience are not the type that most will participate in.

Reports of the Duchess of Sussex, coming from media that have secured information from “insiders, said that the Royal is too self-controlled and guarded to perform effectively in an unscripted setting.

Sources claim that developing a strong audience in today’s market would require appearances on other chart-topping shows where long-form, unfettered interviews occur and the Duchess is said to hesitate from taking on this approach.

While questions linger as to whether the Duchess can thrive in an unscripted environment, and even though her audio endeavors have not taken the traditional approach, The Duchess’s podcast has gained a significant amount of initial commercial success, and here’s how to see it.

Chart Performance: When it was first launched in August 2022 with Spotify, “Archetypes” topped the number one spots on all the top podcast charts on charts all across many of the global markets from the UK to the US.

Industry Awards: The show has even been named “The Pop Podcast of 2022” in the People’s Choice awards and the Duchess of Sussex won “Entertainment Podcast Host” in the 48th Annual Gracie Awards.

The new partnership: Since mutually departing with Spotify, the Duchess of Sussex announced a partnership that with Lemonada Media to allow her show’s distribution to continue on all major platforms and continue producing new media projects.

While her projects have not focused on casual conversations and Instead focus on highly produced, thematic programs in their audioshows, the Duchess has taken focus in their narrative style as a way for it to compete with other audio shows, The narrative style remains popular as it remains viable in diverse audio markets, such as these;

Watch The Hollywood Reporter for updates about the Meghan Markle podcast, her media transitions and partnership. This is the most up-to-date news on the Duchess of Sussex’s audio endeavors following her announcing her podcasts.