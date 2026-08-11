Meghan Markle’s red-carpet moment raises eyebrows

During Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s red carpet appearance at the David Foster Foundation’s 40th Anniversary Gala, a short video clip captured by social media users on X and Instagram made them a topic of online discussion as the event took place.

After appearing to show host David Foster walking past Meghan’s outstreched hand, social media users have taken to calling it an “uncomfortable snub,” although others have offered alternative explanations suggesting that the Duchess appeared to steer Foster to past the press and not reach for a hand to shake.

This is an effort to clarify and explain What Happened at the Gala. While rumors of a rift between both couples may have circulated across social media, the full event coverage of their visit states otherwise.

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At the Victoria Conference Centre Harry and Meghan were warmly welcomed by both singer-actress Katharine McPhee and her husband (and current President of the David Foster Foundation) David Foster, posing with the celebrity couple for photo opportunities, and McPhee wrapped an arm around Markle while the two women posed with camera flashes in their direction.

Meghan later took to social media to post behind-the-scenes candid clips of her and her husband’s date night to her Instagram account including a clip of the now married couple passing a string of bagpipe players, to which Meghan exclaimed, “My husband loves bagpipes!”

Bringing together Royal Glamour with a great cause, for their trip to this event, the Duchess chose to sport a glamorous one-shouldered black gown from Canadian designer Greta Constantine and a slicked backbun and Diamond and Sapphire butterfly earrings that were once Princess Diana’s while Prince Harry looked debonair in a classic black tux.

This event benefited the David Foster Foundation’s mission of “supporting Canadian families through the non-medical costs of a child’s organ transplant” and raised more than $14.5 million for this cause by having other celebrities like Adam Levine and Josh Groban on the bill performing some of their most popular songs.