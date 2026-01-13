Meghan Markle’s return to the UK depends on one major issue

Meghan Markle could be returning to the UK this year for the first time since 2022.

According to a recent report, the Duchess of Sussex may join her husband, Prince Harry, at an Invictus Games event in Birmingham this July. The event will mark the one-year countdown to the Invictus Games 2027, though details are still being finalized.

Sources confirm that Prince Harry is expected to attend, while Meghan’s attendance depends on one key factor – security.

“Security is always going to be the deciding factor in this,” an insider told The Sun.

Prince Harry is currently awaiting the results of a review by Ravec and the Home Office regarding his taxpayer-funded armed security rights while in the UK.

After stepping back from royal life in 2020 and relocating to the United States, Harry lost his 24-hour police protection in the UK. Although he still receives protection during visits, the level is decided on a case-by-case basis.

The Duke of Sussex has previously fought to have his 24-hour UK security reinstated but lost a court case last year. He has expressed concerns that without full protection, it is unsafe to bring Meghan and their children, Prince Archie, six, and Princess Lilibet, four, to the UK.

If the review grants Harry his full 24-hour police protection rights, it is believed that Meghan, Archie, and Lilibet could return to the UK more frequently alongside him.

Since 2022, the Sussex family has remained at their Montecito, California, home during Harry’s solo trips to the UK.