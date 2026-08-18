Meghan Markle’s secret Kate inspiration revealed?

A high-profile red carpet look from the Duchess has sparked another debate between the two royals, and whether the choice was a simple coincidence or rather the intention to copy. It was on Monday, August 7, when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex touched down in Victoria, British Columbia to attend the 40th Anniversary Gala for the David Foster Foundation, all attention turning to Meghan Markle.

The 42-year-old stepped out to the star-studded event wearing a Greta Constantine “Fabrizio” black one-shoulder gown, complete with one striking cascade of fabric running down one shoulder.

However, following this high-profile fashion moment on the red carpet, questions and reports in tabloid magazines quickly sprung up over whether the Duchess of Sussex borrowed inspiration from Kate Middleton.

The comparison Between Two Draped Dresses On July 12, Catherine, Princess of Wales, stunned in her bespoke Emilia Wickstead olive-green midi dress, a simple, elegant design that featured a structured caped shoulder overlay. Her style choice set the fashion world alight, but that only compounded a month later after Meghan made a very similar style statement.

As two high-profile members of the royal family chose the exact same type of look at very high-profile occasions, the internet and tabloids were left to compare, and according to Radar Online reports from the time, some commentators called the occasion a “fashion double-take.”

The Comparison Between StylesKate Middleton (Wimbledon, July 12) – Bespoke olive-green Emilia Wickstead wool crepe dress with a symmetrical, sweeping caped overlay down the bodice, accessorised with DeMellier accessories.

Meghan Markle (David Foster Gala, August 7) – floor-length black Greta Constantine stretch jersey dress with one shoulder, asymmetric flowing drapes and complimented with Princess Diana’s butterfly earrings.

Although both dresses had similar elements of current high-fashion runway silhouettes of an off-center neckline and sweeping drapes across the shoulders, style experts have pointed out the fact that both dresses actually differed immensely in cut, fabric, color and overall structure.