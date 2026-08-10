Meghan Markle’s social media strategy under fire

Meghan Markle’s recent social media posts are sparking new rounds of backlash from PR commentators who assert that her seemingly effortless online presence is all the result of a well-thought-out personal branding strategy.

The latest comments come on the heels of a viral video released for Meghan’s recent 45th birthday where she is seen joyfully dancing around a kitchen as Prince Harry records the scene behind the camera.

The now popular clip also shows her sporting a graphic tee with the words “It’s Giving Mrs” and was designed to provide her followers with a more unfiltered glimpse at the former actress’s life in California with her husband.

But while the unbuttoned vibe, with her kitchen-sink dance sequence and a cozy outfit, was likely supposed to send a powerful “This is just how we live in real life!” message the PR pros say the exact opposite might be happening- it was very carefully orchestrated indeed “Curated Rather Than Candid” “It’s the same with Meghan; everything feels like such a calculated content strategy,”

PR executive Dan Wakeford who is founder of Celebrity Intelligence told “The Royals Uncensored” podcast when it comes to such clips. “It’s not natural; it feels very choreographed and staged.” He points particularly to the message on her t-shirt: “It’s the ‘It’s Giving Mrs,’ you know?

That just immediately makes them into Mr.

And Mrs., so their key identity point will continue to be leaning heavily on their marriage- and I just wonder what that means when they’re talking about having real authenticity and being a bit more laid back.”

The Sussex Rebrand Over time, however, Harry and Markle have both continued to morph their personas to fit this new phase in their lives as the latter two has since traded royal duties for a life of launching their own brands of podcasts and television documentary programs Since stepping down from their senior, working member-status within the royal family back in 2020.

Meghan and her husband Harry have been constantly cultivating and reshaping their personas along the way in 2020 they moved their entire young family to their Montecito, California compound.

The royal coupleshares son Archie, age 4, and daughter Lilibet, age 2 while fans, supporters alike rave of course to see a relaxed moment within their, often tightly controlled persona others scoff at the blend of personal life and business ventures, arguing they have walked a hard tightrope maintaining high-level branding while trying to deliver raw content.[