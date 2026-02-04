Meghan Markle’s Suits co-star Gina Torres robbed in LA

Gina Torres, the American actress and former Suits co-star of Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has reportedly been robbed.

Torres, 56, played the role of Jessica Pearson in the courtroom drama Suits until 2019. According to the New York Post, thieves broke into her home and stole approximately $225,000 in cash and jewelry.

The Los Angeles Police Department told People that two males broke into the actress’s Sherman Oaks residence on Friday, January 30. “A call came in around 7:10 p.m. on the 14000 block of Greenleaf St. regarding a burglary,” the LAPD stated. “The person reported that their home had been broken into and that suspects fled in a vehicle.”

The LAPD further informed NBC Los Angeles that the intruders entered the house at 7 p.m. and took over $200,000 worth of jewelry and $25,000 in cash. A neighbor reportedly told police that Torres was not home at the time the break-in occurred.

At this time, no suspects have been taken into custody.

Earlier this week, Kim Kardashian set the record straight about why photos of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry briefly appeared and then disappeared from social media following Kris Jenner’s milestone birthday celebration.

During her appearance on Khloé Kardashian’s podcast, Khloé in Wonder Land, Kim addressed the situation that quickly sparked online speculation after Jenner’s 70th birthday party in November. The reality star described the moment as completely innocent and far from the controversy it became.

“It was really innocent, which is so crazy. Mom and Meghan have been friends for some years now, and they have a really sweet relationship,” she explained, adding that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were warmly welcomed at the James Bond-themed party held at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s Beverly Hills home.

Kim shared that they were initially told it was fine to post the photos. However, after the photos went live, concerns were raised about the timing.