Meghan Markle’s tension with Martha Stewart escalates

A rumored skirmish between homemaking magnate Martha Stewart and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle is attracting headlines across the celebrity and entertainment spheres once again, thanks to comments made by Stewart earlier this week about a prior dinner event she and Meghan attend together.

Stewart noted “she told me she’s just returned from the U.K.” which-given the public fascination over Harry and Meghan’s recent private visits with family members there-instantly generated widespread news coverage.

The Lifestyle Rumble By Closer Magazine According to reports published by “Closer Magazine,” analysts and insiders “believe these comments serve as an example of rivalry in the lifestyle arena that Stewart dominates.

Having virtually invented the modern homemaking empire, Martha, who is notoriously competitive and maintains a high level of performance in every facet of the lifestyle and home business she created.

Over the years, Stewart has famously addressed celebrities who dared to dive into her territory – such as when she told Gwyneth Paltrow to “be well.” In comments obtained by sources to the news outlet, industry insiders say she’s ‘very protective’ of her empire and doesn’t shy away from making her feelings publicly known.

‘They claim Stewart is particularly incensed that Markle ‘and others are trying to build empires directly off her success and, frankly, are threatening her livelihood and status by trying to replicate everything she’s done.’

But the insiders insisted ‘Meghan is entirely unimpressed’ by Stewart, adding they expect the Duchess’s reply to these jabs would’t ‘be in a cooking show or magazine, but would take form in business,’ as sources further insinuated Meghan might already ‘have a plan to rival anything Stewart has created.'”

What Meghan Markle Is Actually Doing While in light of news about this latest stir Meghan is, as described above, reportedly uninterested in engaging in public warfare with veteran television host and personality, according to inside sources who state she remains ‘in a very zen mindset and that she was “completely unfazed.”

That is said as reports suggest this is a strategic focus for her, as “She is dedicated to expanding her luxury lifestyle brand, The American Riviera Orchard brand, as she builds her culinary and media interests on their own terms, and appears focused on cooking, gourmet foods and home entertaining.”

It’s said that “The more they try to paint Meghan into these rivalrous situations – it’s been done before.” Meghan’s priorities The Sussex royals reportedly had a ‘lovely and cordial’ relationship with Stewart for several years until recently and sources claimed Markle was particularly annoyed at media speculation over her cooking ventures as well as “her public image and professional ventures in general.”