Meghan Markle’s U.S. Popularity Dips as ‘As Ever’ Web Traffic Falls

Meghan Markle’s American appeal is facing headwinds in early 2026, with new data showing her popularity has declined in tandem with slowing traffic to her lifestyle brand, As Ever.

According to polling and web analytics reviewed by Newsweek, the Duchess of Sussex saw her favorability drop in the first three months of 2026 — the same period visits to her online shop also fell.

The downturn comes after a busy 2025 that saw Meghan step fully into the role of influencer. She relaunched on Instagram, debuted her With Love, Meghan Netflix series, launched the Confessions of a Female Founder podcast, and opened As Ever, a curated home and pantry brand.

The projects were meant to mark a fresh chapter for the Duchess, who told the Time100 Summit in New York she was “the happiest” she’d “ever been,” crediting her California family life with Prince Harry, Archie, and Lilibet.

What the Numbers Say

The latest YouGov polling cited by Newsweek shows Meghan’s U.S. favorability now sits at 31%, with 26% of Americans holding a negative view and 27% remaining neutral. That’s down from 46% favorable in 2024, before her rebrand push.

In contrast, Princess Diana still tops the list of America’s most beloved royal, more than 25 years after her death, while Queen Elizabeth II ranks second with 73% favorability.

Prince Harry fares better than his wife, with 56% of Americans viewing him positively in recent polls. Still, only 42% of U.S. respondents said they supported the couple’s 2020 relocation to California, and 17% admitted their opinion of Harry and Meghan worsened after they stepped back from royal duties.

The polling dip mirrors Meghan’s commercial metrics. Newsweek reports that visits to the As Ever online shop have also declined in Q1 2026, suggesting the initial buzz around her lifestyle pivot may be cooling.

UK vs. US: A Tale of Two Audiences

While Meghan’s U.S. numbers are softening, her UK approval has been consistently lower. A recent YouGov survey found just 20% of Britons have a positive view of her — the lowest since tracking began in 2017 — with 65% holding a negative opinion. By comparison, Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, enjoy 75% and 72% approval in Britain.

The Sussexes remain more popular stateside than in the UK, but the gap is narrowing. PR experts say the 2025 rebrand — Netflix show, podcast, brand launch, and more public family photos — was designed to reset Meghan’s image. Yet the Newsweek analysis suggests the effort hasn’t yet reversed the trend.

Why It Matters

Meghan’s personal brand is now closely tied to business ventures like As Ever and her Archewell productions. A drop in public sentiment can directly impact traffic, partnerships, and future deals. Ranker’s 2025 “Most Disliked Celebrities” list even placed Meghan at #1, ahead of Sean “Diddy” Combs and Prince Harry, underscoring how polarizing she remains.

The Road Ahead

Experts say Meghan and Harry could rebuild momentum by focusing on relatable content and strategic appearances. As PR consultant Lynn Carratt told The Mirror, the couple needs to “reconstruct their public image” and “be open about struggles” to connect with audiences.

For now, Meghan’s As Ever brand and media projects face a critical test: turning visibility into sustained affinity.

With 13,000+ tips still coming into the FBI on unrelated royal stories, and public attention constantly shifting, the Sussexes’ next moves will determine whether this is a temporary dip — or a lasting trend.