Meghan Markle's uncomfortable moment goes viral

A blast from the past clip of the Meghan Markle sitting courtside with Serena Williams’ mom has become a social media frenzy, reigniting online debate about her friendship with the Williams sisters.

The short video clip shows Markle, from 2019, seated next to Oracene Price – mom to Venus and Serena Williams. As Markle claps and turns toward Price with a wide smile to share an observation, Price stares ahead at the game, her face emotionless.

The throwback moment has garnered more than 70,000 comments, with many dubbing the interactions “cringey” and evidence of a frostiness between Markle and Price.

Meanwhile, others are brushing the moment off. What Body Language Experts Say About the Clip Experts claim the interaction displays two very different responses in a high-pressure environment.

For her part, Meghan Markle seemed to turn on a performance of engagement. But for Price, her unflappable calm could simply be indicative of an elite-level focus at a major championship match.

“Silent, staring mother of match participants might be the more accurate response to tension,” said body language expert Judi James.

“Price, by all intents and purposes, was simply focusing on the actual match.”