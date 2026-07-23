Meghan opens up about kids' special connection to King Charles

Meghan Markle gave a candid insight into her family life, revealing her young children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet have a surprising culinary link to their grandfather King Charles III.

During a promotional appearance for the Australian cooking show MasterChef Australia, The Duchess of Sussex who is a guest judge for a forthcoming episode, revealed an unusual ingredient choice she picked for contestants on the show. The chosen box was packed with local honey, macadamia nuts, fresh lemons and brussels sprouts.

The Duchess admitted that both Archie, aged five, and his younger sister, Princess Lilibet, aged three, enjoy eating the unpopular vegetable. “My kids eat Brussels sprouts!” the Duchess revealed on camera as the MasterChef Australia production team looked on.

The revelation serves as a heart warming parallel between Meghan’s kids and their King Charles III who has openly confessed his own liking for the vegetable saying, “I rather like Brussels sprouts”. The royal family has long promoted organic living and fresh produce.

The King is a long time advocate for fresh organic produce and has on occasion been outspoken on the best things in life. He previously said spinach was among the “best things in the world” during a walk with Queen Camilla through a display at RHS Sandringham Flower Show earlier this month.

The MasterChef segment with Meghan was filmed during a visit to Australia. It airs this Sunday at 7.30pm.