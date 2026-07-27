Meghan shares exclusive backstage peek at MasterChef

Meghan Markle announced new exclusive content delivered a sneak peek behind the curtain after her eagerly awaited guest judging appearance on season 18 of MasterChef Australia.

In an anniversary nod to the program on 26 July 2026, which was also a Sunday, Meghan shared more official behind-the-scenes clips to her Instagram Stories, sharing that she “arrived on set of Network 10 Melbourne studios.”

A Royal Entry into the MasterChef Kitchen

In the clip all viewers see Meghan sauntering past the production people in the studio in a beautiful black wrap-style dress with nice shoes.

Although shot during Prince Harry and Meghan’s visiting Australia April 2026, the episode was held Top secret until it aired at the end of the season. The female Duke reunited with judges Poh Ling Yeow, Sofia Levin, and Jean-Christophe Novelli to critique the elimination rounds at four amateur cuisine specialists vying for immunity using a seasonal ingredient.

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Meghan told the contestants that it was important to ¾seriously meld feelings and family into their plates.

I hope that you can find a connection…something from your family or a memory-something sentimental that we can also taste as we taste your dish.

She tasted the dish and then declared a dan contestant’s own sambal whistling, “: “Whenever [Harry] eats this he goes numb!”

Prince Harry Breaks In with a Surprise Video Call

A particularly memorable part of the episode was when a video-call from Prince Harry spontaneously appeared on the screen to directly contact Meghan while she was judging dishes.

While in Canberra on an engagement with military veterans, Harry opened the room with a smile: Prince Harry said, “Who’s that? Have I just crashed an important meeting?”

Meghan Markle”I like all of this. We are actually tasting all of the foods right now. We have four fabulous chefs here… We wish you were here!”

Shortly after exchanging a few words with the laughing contestants and a few claps from the judges, Harry had on his coat and exited the room,which still continued to be in stunned silence as the surprise cameo.

Lo and behold, as she was giving us more updates through television, Meghan taken allowed a quite little peek into her life in the antipodes by sharing an image of her sitting among bright blooms and crowded potted plants at a Melbourne nursery a gentle reminder of her fondness for seasonal goodies for he home and garden.