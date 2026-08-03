Meghan sought family harmony during Charles reunion

Meghan Markle was in attendance to reinforce family bonds during the recent gathering with King Charles, accompanied by Prince Harry and their two children: Archie, aged 5, and 3-year-old Lilibet.

Royal commentator Jennie Bond believes that the Duchess of Sussex’s presence at King Charles’ Highgrove House was crucial for maintaining stability and presenting a united front to the children.

“She has made a great effort for the sake of the children,” Bond revealed, “She wants Archie and Lilibet to know and to love their paternal grandfather… And I am absolutely convinced that this would have been a very important occasion for them.

I certainly think that putting those children centre stage is going to become much more of a focus.

Let Meghan be Meghan with her new life in California as… an ambassador for this American enterprise she seems to have built up… just let her get on with that and at the same time try to maintain those ties with the family members whom those children love the most.

To keep ties with their grandfather was more important than to be excluded for fear that someone in the family didn’t want them all to be together for one evening.

Meghan obviously would have made the children feel totally secure, totally reassured; they would just have seen Mummy and Daddy, and Grandpa. The children deserve to see some family harmony: it would have been damaging to have to explain that their mother wasn’t invited.”