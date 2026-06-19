Meghan to return to UK for Invictus with Prince Archie and Lilibet as Royals furious

Meghan Markle is making her long-awaited return to the UK next month, along with Prince Harry and their two children Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, marking their first family trip since 2022.

The visit is timed to coincide with a one-year countdown for the Invictus Games Birmingham 2027 in July, and comes amid reports of “changes” to Prince Harry’s security arrangements – but royal experts have been scathing, calling it an “act of desperation” that will leave Prince William “furious”.

The Invictus Game CountDown and Meghan’s First UK Trip for the Children Since 2022

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expected to fly from their Montecito, California mansion to the UK in July for the one-year count down for the Invictus Games, Harry’s charitable organization for injured military members. If confirmed, this will be the first time Meghan has visited Britain since Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in September 2022, and Archie and Lilibet have set foot on UK soil since June of 2022, during the Queen’s platinum jubilee.

A source familiar with Harry claims that due to new ‘conditions,’ ‘the family can have a safe return’ following the Home Office’s decision to reconsider his request for 24-hour armed protection for. Previously, Prince Harry called bringing his family ‘impossible’ after losing his judicial challenge in the High Court regarding state funding of his security detail.

However, the Mail on Sunday’s article in January 2026 revealed security had been restored after an official review.

Markle’s Return is ‘An Act of Desperation’ and Prince William ‘will be Furious’, Expert says

TV presenter Mark Dolan tells The Sun’s Royal Exclusive: ‘It’s an act of desperation, it’s an opportunistic ploy and a dangerous moment for the Royal Family. Meghan is impervious to shame… But their business enterprises are faltering and they need to recalibrate with the Royal credentials, they need the optics, they need the titles, they need the status because Meghan’s popularity is waning in the United States right now’. Dolan goes on to state ‘Prince William will be furious’.

State Security: From “Impossible” to a “Safe Return”

The Sussexes forfeited their state security after stepping down as working royals in 2020. Following a 2025 appeal court ruling upholding that decision, reports emerged in January 2026 that Harry’s security will be reinstated following him writing to the Home Secretary regarding a stalker incident.

In addition, earlier this month it was reported by The Sun that for six months it was insisted that Meghan would only travel to Britain if the Invictus Games founder could ensure he has 24-hour armed police protection. Sources close to Harry insist there will be “changes” ahead of his July trip ensuring his family “can travel”.

He has reportedly factored in “pockets of downtime” during the five day trip and may see King Charles, whom he last saw for 45 minutes last September, in the short trip.

Sussex Reconciliation or Relaunch? Palace Mood is ‘Unexcited’

The Times newspaper stated the visit was “nothing short of a Sussex brand relaunch” and also described it as “the first big step in a genuine rapprochement”. Nevertheless, the doubts continue, and according to People on June 12, Meghan and children were not expected due to security. ‘I expect any adjustments to security may well open the door,’ Richard Fitzwilliams said ‘but what would she do, and why would she go?’.

However, one insider close to the Palace explained to the Substack that ‘There is no desire on either side for a reconciliation right now.’