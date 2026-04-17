Meghan Trainor has canceled her upcoming summer tour, leaving her fans j=heartbroken. According to the singer, the decision comes as she prioritizes time with her family following the recent arrival of her baby daughter.

In a message shared with fans on April 16, the Grammy-winning artist said she reached the decision after “a lot of reflection and some really tough conversations.” Trainor had been set to launch her “Get in Girl Tour” in June, with more than 30 dates scheduled across North America.

“Balancing the release of a new album, preparing for a nationwide tour, and welcoming our new baby girl… has just been more than I can take on right now,” she wrote, adding that she needs to be “home and present” for her family.

Trainor and her husband, Daryl Sabara, welcomed their daughter, Mikey Moon, via surrogate in January. The couple are already parents to two young sons, making this a busy period of adjustment for their growing family.

The tour, which was expected to run through mid-August, had been planned alongside the release of Trainor’s upcoming album, Toy with Me, due later this month. The Grammy winner was scheduled to visit over 30 arenas and amphitheaters across North America, with the tour set to conclude on Aug. 15 in Los Angeles.

Despite stepping back from live performances, she reassured fans that the music remains a priority.