Meghan Trainor responds to criticism over her intense weight loss

Meghan Trainor has spoken out on the public scrutiny surrounding her intense 60-pound weight loss transformation.

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight for an interview published on Wednesday, November 12, the Made You Look singer said she feels better than ever for the first time after having two kids with her husband Daryl Sabara.

“I’m literally for the first time ever, after having babies, taking care of my health to the highest level and I’ve never felt better and I look incredible. I feel great. And that’s when people attack me,” the singer shared.

The All About That Bass singer further added that she is prioritizing her well-being despite criticism and learning not to let negative comments affect her.

“I’m taking care of myself. I have to find a way to not be affected by that,” she added.

Meghan Trainor first faced criticism over her weight loss in March when she got candid about her new look, which included taking the Type 2 diabetes medication Mounjaro as a weight loss drug.

At Billboard’s 2025 Women in Music Awards later that month, she explained that after welcoming her second child with husband Daryl Sabara, she combined the medication with guidance from a dietician, lifestyle changes, and a personal trainer.