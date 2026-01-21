Meghan Trainor welcomes third baby with Daryl Sabara via surrogacy

Meghan Trainor and her husband Daryl Sabara are officially a family of five.

The pop star and the Spy Kids actor have welcomed their third child, a baby girl, via surrogate. Their daughter, Mikey Moon Trainor, was born on January 18, 2026.

Announcing the happy news on Instagram on January 20, Trainor shared an emotional message expressing gratitude to everyone involved in the journey.

“Our baby girl Mikey Moon Trainor has finally made it into the world thanks to our incredible, superwoman surrogate,” she wrote.

Meghan Trainor, “We are forever grateful to all the doctors, nurses, teams who made this dream possible. We had endless conversations with our doctors in this journey and this was the safest way for us to be able to continue growing our family.”

|We are over the moon in love with this precious girl. Riley and Barry have been so excited, they even got to choose her middle name. We are going to enjoy our family time now, love you all,” she added.

Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara exchanged the vows in 2018 and are already parents to two sons, Riley, 4, and Barry, 2. The Grammy winner has always been open about wanting a large family.