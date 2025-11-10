Meghan Trainor’s new look at Baby2Baby Gala leaves fans SHOCKED

Meghan Trainor is flaunting her recent weight loss to the fullest!

Over the weekend, the Made You Look singer turned heads at the 2025 Baby2Baby Gala Presented by Paul Mitchell in Los Angeles, leaving her fans stunned.

For the event, supporting children in need, Meghan Trainor slipped in a strapless Alin Le Kal white ballgown which featured an array of diamonds studding the bodice and had a tulle underskirt.

She paired her stunning gown with a pair of matching elbow-length gloves and a diamond choker, looking just like a princess.

Trainor – who graced the event with her husband Daryl Sabara – styled her signature blonde tresses in an updo with pink eyeshadow, blush and lipstick.

After her photos from the event made rounds on social media, many fans expressed their surprise and disbelief at Meghan Trainor’s dramatic transformation.

“Who is this? seriously,” one fan on X, while another penned, “Omg.”

“Meghan went to the trainer,” a third fan joked.

“Seeing her so skinny is so weird. I gotta get used to it,” another added.

Earlier this year, Meghan Trainor shared that she and her husband were using the diabetes-turned-weight-loss medication Mounjaro.

“I’ve worked with a dietician, made huge lifestyle changes, started exercising with a trainer, and yes, I used science and support (shoutout to Mounjaro!) to help me after my 2nd pregnancy. And I’m so glad I did because I feel great,” she told her followers via Instagram.