Meghan’s emotional moment at Diana’s grave resurfaces

As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle prepare to bring Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to the UK for the first time since 2022, details of Meghan’s private prayer at Princess Diana’s grave have come to light.

The Two Words: ‘Clarity’ and ‘Guidance’

In his memoir Spare, Prince Harry recounted Meghan’s first visit to Diana’s burial site at Althorp House in 2022, on the 25th anniversary of Diana’s death.

“We hesitated, hugging, and then I went first. I placed flowers on the grave. Meg gave me a moment, and I spoke to my mother in my head, told her I missed her, asked her for guidance and clarity,” Harry wrote.

He stepped away to give Meghan privacy. “When I came back, Meg was kneeling, eyes shut, palms against the stone”. As they returned to the boat, Harry asked what she’d prayed for. “Clarity, she said. And guidance”.

Harry called it a profound moment: “At long last, I was bringing the girl of my dreams home to meet mum”.

Why It Matters Now: July 2026 UK Visit

The Sussexes are expected in Britain next month for the one-year countdown events to the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham. It would mark Meghan and the children’s first UK return since 2022.

Speculation is mounting that the family may visit — or stay at — Althorp House, Diana’s childhood home. The estate, owned by Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer, is closed to visitors on July 10 and 11, prompting reports of a private Sussex stay.

Althorp: Diana’s Final Resting Place

Princess Diana, who died at 36 in a 1997 Paris car crash, is buried on an island in the ornamental lake known as The Round Oval within Althorp Park’s Pleasure Garden. The gravesite is off-limits to the public.

Harry has stayed at Althorp before, including in August 2024 for his uncle Lord Robert Fellowes’ funeral. He and Meghan visited the grave together in 2022, rowing a boat to the island after a “little shove” through the mud from Charles Spencer.

Will Archie and Lilibet Visit Diana’s Grave?

It’s not believed that Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, have ever visited their grandmother’s burial site. The upcoming trip could mark their first time at Althorp.

Sources told Rob Shuter the Sussexes will be bringing a film crew to document parts of the trip. “Harry and Meghan are filming this chapter of their lives, and the reunion is a major part of the story”.

Palace aides are reportedly aware of the filming. “A photograph of Charles with Harry, Meghan, Archie, and Lilibet would instantly become one of the defining royal pictures of the decade”, one source said.