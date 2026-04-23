Meghan's Recent Video Sparks Controversy and Past Trauma for Former Employees

A recent video of Meghan Markle has sparked controversy and reignited past traumas for some of her former employees.

The video, taken during her Australia trip, shows Markle giving a stern look to her chief of staff, Sarah Fosmo, who was touching Prince Harry’s back. Former employees have come forward, sharing that the video brought back memories of their “traumatic” experiences working for the Duchess of Sussex.

Allegations of Poor Treatment:

Markle’s former employees describe her as a “demon boss” with “psycho moments”.

One employee stated, “It gives me PTSD,” recalling their experience working for Markle.

Others claim she treats people as “totally disposable” and is a “dictator in high heels”.

The video has sparked debate, with some defending Markle and others criticizing her behavior. Representatives for Markle claim the video was “designed to be manipulative and perpetuate a false narrative”.

This isn’t the first time Markle has faced allegations of poor treatment towards staff. In 2021, a former aide accused her of bullying, leading to an investigation by Buckingham Palace .

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has been making headlines lately, particularly with her latest venture, As Ever candles, which feature scents inspired by her children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

However, this move has sparked controversy, with some critics accusing her of using her kids’ royal titles for commercial gain.

Meghan’s relationship with the royal family has been under scrutiny, especially after her 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, where she opened up about facing racism and isolation within the family. The Queen allegedly detected “narcissistic traits” in Meghan, according to royal author Robert Hardman.