Megyn Kelly Slams Meghan Markle’s Geneva Speech

American journalist and media personality Megyn Kelly has pulled no punches in her latest critique of Meghan Markle. Speaking on her popular podcast, The Megyn Kelly Show, the commentator ruthlessly mocked the Duchess of Sussex’s recent trip to Switzerland, claiming the public has completely tuned out the former royal.

Over the weekend, Meghan Markle made a solo trip to Geneva to unveil the “Lost Screen Memorial”—a poignant installation dedicated to honoring children who lost their lives as a result of digital violence and online bullying. During the event, the Duchess delivered a speech warning parents about the psychological dangers of social media and urged families to better protect their children online.

However, Megyn Kelly was entirely unconvinced by the humanitarian effort, using her platform to ridicule both the event’s turnout and the Duchess’s intentions.

“Nobody Is On the Side”

“Meghan Markle traveled to Geneva, Switzerland, to give some speeches about the dangers of social media,” Kelly stated sarcastically. “She must be taken seriously. She’s a humanitarian. She started the Archewell Foundation… She flies all the way over there, and would you take a look at the crowd that showed up—or didn’t. Literally nobody is on the side.”

Kelly went on to point out a video clip from the presentation that allegedly showed an audience member looking visibly disinterested.

“No one is listening to her,” Kelly asserted. “We have video of a woman behind her who basically is like putting the jacket on… yawning, stretching. This is the crowd… It’s the public’s verdict on, ‘we don’t give a s*** about you.'”

Criticisms Over a “Relatable” Social Media Post

The media host’s criticism didn’t stop at the empty seats. Kelly also took aim at a personal photo Meghan reportedly shared prior to her departure for Europe, which featured the Duchess alongside her young daughter, Lilibet.

According to Kelly, the imagery contradicted the Duchess’s message of humility and child safety.

“She posted on social media before she went—a picture of herself surrounded by designer clothing and Lilibet down at her feet, staring up at her mother,” Kelly mocked. “It’s just, ‘Me, it’s me admiring me as my daughter admires me in my closet of designer clothes. This is how I want you to understand how relatable I am.'”

While supporters of the Duchess of Sussex view her international appearances as vital advocacy work for digital safety, critics like Megyn Kelly continue to question the impact—and the audience—of her solo campaigns.