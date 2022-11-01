Mehar Bano pens a heart-melting note for ‘soulmate’ Shahrukh Kazim

Newlywed showbiz star, Mehar Bano shared a few pictures from her wedding with Shahrukh Kazim Ali, a TV producer.

Mehar Bano tied the knot with beau Shahrukh Kazim earlier this month and shared breathtaking clicks from her wedding events on social media.

‘Mere Paas Tum Ho’ fame also disclosed her fairytale love story with her best friend and now-husband, Ali as she dedicated a heartwarming note to the ‘soulmate’ while sharing glimpses of the couple from one of the close-knit events on the gram.

“I had been friends with my soulmate for years without knowing that he was the one,” Mehar Bano wrote about Ali. “@shahrukhfepo had my back way before I could even decipher what it meant to take care of someone.”

She added, “As a friend, he was thoughtful, caring, generous, kind, his presence akin to a safe space. As a partner, he exceeds all expectations. He cooks breakfast and dinner, gives me foot rubs, brings me snacks during shark week and makes a wonky face to cheer me up when I’m mad about something.”

In her note, the ‘Daagh’ actor realized that this is the beginning of the lifelong commitment that marriage is, and was aware of the ‘trials and tribulations’ it comes with, however, noted that these minor gestures make it easier to make the decision of the right one, with whom one wants to spend rest of their life with.

Concluding her caption with public service advice, the celebrity prompted women to never settle for less than what they deserve.

Her post welcomed love and wishes from thousands of social users including her fellow celebrities. Several artists including Sarwat Gilani, Azfar Rehman, Ayeza Khan, Aima Baig and Hajra Yamin among others sent heartfelt wishes to the new couple.

It is pertinent to mention that Mehar Bano exchanged rings with beau Shahrukh earlier this year, in a private affair.

On the professional front, Mehar Bano made her TV debut with ARY Digital’s serial ‘Daagh’ opposite superstar Fahad Mustafa in 2012 and has proved her talent with a number of hit projects since then. Some of her applauding performances came in ‘Ghalati’, ‘Balaa’, ‘Mere Paas Tum Ho’, and ‘Lashkara’.

