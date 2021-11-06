Mehar triple murder case adjourned till Nov 20

DADU: A trial court on Saturday adjourned Mehar triple murder case hearing till November 20, due to absence of the defence lawyer, ARY News reported.

Complainant of the case Umme Rubab and two accused MPAs in the murder case, Sardar Ahmed Chandio and Burhan Chandio, were appeared in the case hearing.

“The lawyer of Burhan Chandio not appearing in the case,” Umme Rubab said. “These feudal deliberately lingering on the case,” she said.

“I have threat of life from them. The feudal system has been very strong in Sindh, whenever and where they want, they can fix up murder of any person,” Umme Rubab Chandio said.

In an earlier hearing the trial court had decided to indict two MPAs in the triple murder case.

It is to be mentioned here that complainant Umme Rubab’s father Mukhtiar Chandio, grandfather Karamullah Chandio and paternal uncle Qabil Chandio were gunned down on Jan 17, 2018, within the remit of Faridabad police station in Mehar.