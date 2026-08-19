ISLAMABAD, August 19: Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Mahmood Khan Achakzai has said he would support Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazal ur Rehman if he becomes the prime minister of an interim government and holds free and fair elections, ARY News reported.

According to reports, Mehmod Achakzai Achakzai said the current government had only a few days left and that one thing was clear: the formula to exclude Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan was not acceptable.

He said changing faces would not change Pakistan.

Mehmood Achakzai said if Maulana Fazal ur Rehman becomes interim prime minister and conducts transparent elections, he would support him.

He said Pakistan was facing serious challenges and every prisoner should be given their legal and legitimate rights.

The opposition leader said even a person accused of the most serious crime had the right to receive medical treatment and meet their children and lawyers.

He said political leaders continued to meet and hold talks with each other and suggested that one or two days should be allocated to discuss Pakistan’s problems.

Mehmood Achakzai’s remarks come amid renewed political discussions about electoral reforms, parliamentary affairs and the country’s political situation.