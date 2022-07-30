Ms Marvel: Mehwish Hayat pens acknowledgement note for team

Pakistan’s leading film and TV actor Mehwish Hayat penned acknowledgement to the team of MCU debut ‘Ms Marvel’.

The ‘London Nahi Jaunga’ actor took to her account on the photo and video sharing application to thank the cast and crew of ‘Ms Marvel’ with a bunch of pictures from the filming schedule and premiere of the series.

“I am truly overwhelmed by the love I am getting for ‘Aisha’ from around the world. But bringing a project such as “Ms Marvel” to the screen is the result of true team work,” Hayat noted in the caption of the 10-picture gallery on Instagram. She further penned appreciation for each of the creatives and cast of the project.

Tagging the award-winning filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy in her post, Mehwish Hayat lauded her for ‘impeccable storytelling’ and ‘attention to detail’. The actor credited Chinoy for the authentic introduction of Pakistan to western audiences.

Hayat also congratulated Sana Amanat (executive producer of the series) – who “first came up with the idea of a Muslim superhero and devoted so much of the past few years getting it from the pages of the comic books to the screen.”

She added: “I applaud her (Amanat) persistence and fortitude – I only too well know the heartaches of getting pet projects greenlit. Your hard work has paid off, through Ms Marvel, all girls – not just brown or Muslim – can now seek and acknowledge the superhero in all of us. Thank you for letting me be a part of this.”

In her post, Mehwish Hayat made a special mention of her co-stars, Iman Vellani, Nimra Bucha and Fawad Khan as well, who she was seen sharing the screen space with over the three episodes of screen time.

It is pertinent to mention that Hayat played Aisha in MCUs mini-series, ‘Ms Marvel’ – the great grandmother of protagonist Kamala Khan essayed by Iman Vellani. She owned episode 3 of the show with her first appearance, where she shared the frame with Pakistan’s super-versatile and one of the finest actors, Nimra Bucha – who played Najma in the series.

Later, in episode 5, Mehwish Hayat amazed audiences with her equally praise-worthy performance with Pakistan’s heartthrob Fawad Khan who played Hasan – husband of Aisha and the great grandfather of Khan.

Apart from the amazing MCU debut, Mehwish Hayat also mesmerized viewers with her Eid-ul-Adha outing, the Nadeem Baig directorial ‘London Nahi Jaunga’ with Humayun Saeed and Kubra Khan.

