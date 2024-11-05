Mehwish Hayat breaks silence on her marriage plans

Pakistan’s A-list film star Mehwish Hayat opened up on her marriage plans and sketched out her description of an ideal life partner.

Sitting across host Nida Yasir on ARY Digiatl’s ‘Good Morning Pakistan’, Mehwish Hayat got candid about her personal life and shared that she has received several marriage proposals in the past. However, the actor mentioned that it is very recently, over the past year or two, that she has finally started thinking about it.

Hayat disclosed that earlier her entire focus was on her professional life and career.

During the same discussion, the ‘London Nahi Jaunga’ star outlined the qualities she wants in her future life partner, underscoring that the person must be supportive of her career as an actor.

Responding to the ‘tough question’, Hayat shared that the mandatory attributes she looks for in a life partner are intelligence and kind-heartedness. The celebrity added that the way he treats his family and work are some other important factors for her when she considers a person for marriage.

“Because marriage is not the union of just two people, but a relationship between two families,” she noted.

Hayat continued, “Being an actor, the person must understand and support me in my career because I want to continue working and flourish in my career and explore other aspects of this field.”

“Lastly, he must be financially stable. Because if I’m earning well, there must be no inferiority complex from his side. For this, it is important that he is sorted from his end, is financially stable and loves to spoil me,” she concluded.