Ms Marvel: Mehwish Hayat finally glimpsed in episode 3

Desi Marvel fans finally got to witness Pakistan’s very own diva Mehwish Hayat in her MCU debut, ‘Ms Marvel’.

Overjoyed fans got the first look of Mehwish Hayat in the third episode of ‘Ms Marvel’ which was released last night. After proving her mettle in Pakistan’s entertainment industry as one of the leading film and TV actors, the ‘Punjab Nahi Jaungi’ actor is ready to take over the international media with the tale of the first-ever Muslim superhero in Marvel’s Cinematic Universe.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kamala Khan (@msmarvelofficial)

Hayat plays Aisha in the Marvel debut, the great grandmother of protagonist Kamala Khan essayed by Iman Vellani. Moreover, Hayat shared screen space with Pakistan’s super-versatile and one of the finest actors, Nimra Bucha in the third episode of the mini-series.

Bucha plays the mother of Kamran – a boy that Khan has a crush on.

Twitterati seems excited with the first look of Hayat as Aisha, who possessed the ‘Golden bangle’ initially which was later passed onto Khan by her grandmother (Samina Ahmed). The said bangle enables Khan with her Marvel superpowers.

#msmarvel can’t believe THEE legend herself, Mehwish Hayat, is now in MCU. phenomenal actor and can’t wait to say Fawad Khan enter as well — tay | ms. andry (@sandlatinas) June 22, 2022

I literally screamed when I saw you in #MsMarvel 3rd episode Simply Amazing and Superb like always 🤩 @MehwishHayat pic.twitter.com/Pfzy5XeSF9 — Shama Junejo (@ShamaJunejo) June 22, 2022

// #MsMarvel spoilers

.

.

.

I really hope we see more of Mehwish Hayat as Aisha, we deserve to see how her story played out plus she just looks so darn cool pic.twitter.com/IDqOlU3U5s — kaeden 🌈 (@wandasitcoms) June 22, 2022

Mehwish Hayat in MCU.

😍

Biggest Female Superstar of Pakistan by some miles.

Always a stan pic.twitter.com/3X06kFzAdx — Abdullah Hammad (@abdullahhammad4) June 22, 2022

Mehwish Hayat as Aisha in Ms. Marvel she’s beauty she’s grace pic.twitter.com/IjMSym1Ri4 — J (@ceramic_straws) June 22, 2022

Surprised to see Mehwish Hayat as Aisha in Ms. Marvel ❤️🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/K8vM9aMB2y — Reven (@altaf__3) June 22, 2022

Here Mehwish Hayat making her debut in Hollywood and MCU!#MsMarvel pic.twitter.com/bMEuu2KYWG — Nadeem Abbas Malik (@AbbasMalik1214) June 22, 2022

The super-talented Mehwish Hayat is currently on a roll with a series of amazing projects in the kitty. She will be next seen in Nadeem Baig directorial ‘London Nahi Jaunga’ set to hit theatres on Eid-ul-Adha.

The film, penned by Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar, stars Humayun Saeed, Mehwish Hayat, Gohar Rasheed, Kubra Khan, Vasay Chaudhry Saba Faisal, Asif Raza Mir, Saba Hameed and Salman Shahid.

ARY Films, Salman Iqbal Films and Six Sigma Plus Productions released the much-anticipated trailer of the title earlier this month. View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARY FILMS (@aryfilmsofficial)

Comments