Mehwish Hayat looks dazzling in viral pictures

Actor and Tamgha-e-Imtiaz medalist Mehwish Hayat shared a series of viral pictures on social media in which she looks absolutely dazzling.

In the elegant pictures, she is seen wearing a white top with cuffs.

She wrote that she will lose her angels if she loses her demons as well captions of the pictures.

Mehwish Hayat has worked in superhit drams throughout her showbiz career i.e. Kabhi Kabhi and Dil Lagi.

Apart from a serial, she has established herself as a great film actor by her superb work in movies namely Jawani Phir Nahi Ani, Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2, Punjab Nahi Jaungi, 3 Bahadur and Baaji.

She is quite active on social media with 4.5 million followers on Instagram. She is being followed by 1.5 million Twitter users as well.

As much popular as she is on social media, she clarified that she is not on the Chinese video-sharing social networking service, TikTok.

Turning to Instagram, the actress shared a screenshot of a Tiktok account by her name and told her fans that it’s a fake account.

The actress urged her fans and followers to report the fake TikTok account “@the_real_mehwishhayatt” trying to impersonate her.

Many Pakistani celebrities including Hania Amir, Yasir Hussain, Noor Hassan and Momina Mustehsan are on TikTok.

Recently, two TikTok stars Areeka Haq and Jannat Mirza also made their way to the showbiz industry by featuring in music videos with celebrities.

