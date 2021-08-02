Mehwish Hayat roped in to play Benazir Bhutto in biopic

Years of rumours have come to fruition as Mehwish Hayat has reportedly been finalised to play Benazir Bhutto in the revered politician’s biopic.

Confirming long-held belief that she should take up the mantle of portraying Pakistan’s first female Prime Minister in a potential biopic, Mehwish Hayat told a local news channel that the project is now underway.

“That project is under development and according to the magnitude of the project, it’s going to take a while,” confirmed Hayat.

The Punjab Nahi Jaungi star added that she is bound by a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) which means that she can’t share more, but did share the team is currently working on the script.

Mehwish Hayat had first talked about considering the monumental role back in 2018, taking to Instagram to share a picture of herself reading a book on what would’ve been Bhutto’s 65th birthday.

“She (Bhutto) was a truly remarkable woman and I look forward to giving life to her story soon,” she had said at the end of the lengthy tribute to Bhutto.

At the time, the idea was slammed by Bhutto’s daughter Bakhtawar Bhutto, who threatened legal action. “Certainly, no consent from her living heirs/children was sought. Absolutely unacceptable and we will be taking action against it,” she had said.

The differences seem to have been ironed out between the parties since the project is now in full swing. Do you think Mehwish Hayat will do justice to a role as powerful as that of Bhutto?