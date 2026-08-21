Pakistani actor Mehwish Hayat has taken a trip down memory lane as she shared an action-packed throwback from the rehearsals for Marvel Studios’ Ms. Marvel.

The Punjab Nahi Jaungi actor posted the clip on Instagram on Thursday, giving fans a glimpse into the hard work and preparation that goes into creating the action sequences seen on screen.

“A little throwback to Ms. Marvel rehearsals, where you really get to see the mastery that goes into creating action,” she wrote.

The actor praised the stunt team behind the Disney series, highlighting their skill, precision and dedication to making every fight, fall and impact look convincing.

“The skill, precision and sheer hard work of the stunt team at Marvel Studios is what makes it all look so kick-ass on screen,” Hayat said, adding that the work of stunt performers is “an art in itself.”

She also expressed gratitude for the opportunity to learn from experienced professionals during her time on the show.

“So grateful to have learned the craft from some of the best of the best,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mehwish Hayat (@mehwishhayatofficial)

Hayat specifically thanked stunt professionals Lauren Mary Kim, Dave Macomber and Zhanna Sattsaeva for supporting her throughout the rehearsals and helping bring her character to life.

In Ms. Marvel, Hayat portrayed Aisha, a member of the Clandestines, a group of supernatural beings with extraordinary powers who were exiled from their home and sent to Earth.

The Disney series starred Iman Vellani as Kamala, a Pakistani-American teenager from Jersey City who dreams of becoming a superhero like Captain Marvel.