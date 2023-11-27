Ayeza Khan’s latest pictures go viral

Prolific actress Ayeza Khan, who is winning hearts with her performance in the superhit ARY Digital serial ‘Mein‘, broke social media with visuals of her trip to Czech Republic.

Ayeza Khan, wife of actor Danish Taimoor, shared the visuals of her Czech Republic on her Instagram account. The actress’ latest photo galleries have thousands of likes each. Her posts garnered heartwarming comments as well.

Ayeza Khan is one of the most followed Pakistan celebrities on the visual-sharing platform. She updates fans and fellow celebrities about her personal and professional happenings by sharing glimpses.

On the professional front, she is currently seen in the superhit ARY Digital serial ‘Mein‘. The drama tells the dramatic story of two strong-headed individuals crossing paths due to being unlucky in love while facing family and societal pressures!

Ayeza Khan essays the main antagonist Mubashira Jaffar. She is a stubborn and pampered daughter used to getting her way.

However, she gets a reality check after making a bad decision.

Wahaj Ali play protagonist Zaid. He is a businessman’s son who leads a luxurious life and struggles to get approval from his father in every walk of life as he’s getting hold of his life.

The cast also features A-listers Aijaz Aslam, Azekah Daniel, Usman Peerzada, Shehzad Nawaz, Agha Mustafa, Nameer Khan, Sabeena Syed, Alizay Rasool, Rohi Ghazali, and Shiza Khan.

‘Mein‘, written and directed by Zanjabeel Asim Shah and Badar Mehmood, airs every Monday at 8PM PST on ARY Digital.

