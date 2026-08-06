Melanie “Mel C” Chisholm revealed that Victoria Beckham was the only Spice Girl member missing from her wedding last month.

Mel C recently made an appearance on Australia’s KIIS 1065 radio station, where she revealed that Beckham was, in fact, “very disappointed” that she couldn’t attend the ceremony.

Chisholm said that Beckham was scheduling a clash with her husband David Beckham’s FIFA commitments. She continued with her statement, “So Victoria was very disappointed to not be there. She was with David in New York, and it was the football final, the World Cup.”

She added that Beckham had tried to make it work but had to remain with her family while David fulfilled his role as a FIFA ambassador.

Although she missed the celebrations, Beckham still played a special part in the wedding by creating Mel C’s custom ivory wedding dress and also lent her another outfit to wear during an earlier ceremony in Australia. Mel C added, “Of course she made my gorgeous dress, and she was messaging me on the day”.

The singer will marry Chris Dingwall in England on July 18 after the couple had previously held a civil ceremony in Australia. Other Spice Girls, Mel B, Emma Bunton and Geri Halliwell-Horner, were all in attendance.