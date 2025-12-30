Mel Gibson, Rosalind Ross part ways after nearly a decade

Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross have quietly gone their separate ways, ending a relationship that lasted nearly nine years.

According to the PEOPLE, the split happened about a year ago but stayed largely out of the public eye. Those familiar with the situation say the separation was not marked by drama. Instead, Mel Gibson and Rosalind chose to focus on their son and on moving forward in a stable way.

The two continue to co-parent their eight-year-old son, Lars, and remain committed to raising him together. Gibson and Rosalind first met in 2014 through mutual friends. Their relationship grew steadily, away from the spotlight.

When Rosalind Ross welcomed their son in 2017, it came at a major moment in Mel Gibson’s career, just days before his Academy Award nomination for directing Hacksaw Ridge.

For both Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross, that period blended personal joy with professional attention.

Despite the age gap and Gibson’s long public history, Rosalind Ross largely stayed behind the scenes, working as a screenwriter while supporting family life. Over the years, Mel Gibson often appeared with Rosalind at select events, but the pair generally kept their private life private.

The past year has been challenging in other ways as well. In early 2025, Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross lost their Malibu home in the Los Angeles wildfires. At the time, Gibson was away for work, but Rosalind Ross, their son, and their animals were safely evacuated.

Gibson, now 69, is also a father to eight older children from previous relationships, making Rosalind a central figure in his later family life. Even after the separation, sources say Rosalind Ross remains focused on parenting and stability.

Professionally, Mel Gibson continues to work, with his long-anticipated project The Resurrection of the Christ currently in development. Meanwhile, Rosalind is said to be concentrating on writing and family.

For Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross, the relationship has ended, but their shared responsibility as parents clearly has not.