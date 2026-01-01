Melanie Martinez announces HADES arena tour tickets

Melanie Martinez recently revealed exciting news: tickets for the pop visionary’s HADES: The Sacrifice arena tour is now available. This marks her first major tour since she headlined arenas worldwide in 2024.

Following the album’s release, Melanie Martinez performed a series of intimate shows in New York City, Mexico City, and Los Angeles, accompanied by a full band and string section. These events, alongside sold-out listening sessions in London, Amsterdam, and Toronto, provided an immersive experience that presented her music in a cinematic, character-driven setting.

Melanie Martinez emphasised that the HADES tour is designed to be equally cinematic and immersive. She focused on developing a new persona and crafting performances within an apocalyptic narrative. The production, which utilises practical effects and camera illusions to heighten each song’s emotional resonance, represents a significant departure from her previous work.

The artist believes the tour can unite audiences during these surreal, apocalyptic times. Produced by Live Nation, it is her most ambitious arena tour to date, spanning North America, Mexico, and Europe.

Fans may sign up for the artist presale at melaniemartinezmusic.com/tour before Monday, April 20. This presale offers early access ahead of the general on-sale, which begins this Friday at noon. Several presale waves will occur throughout the week to accommodate regional demand.