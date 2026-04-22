Melanie Martinez's HADES tour presale kicks off

Presale tickets for Melanie Martinez’s Hades: The Sacrifice tour officially went live today, and fans are rushing to secure seats for her most ambitious production to date. The 26-date global arena tour is scheduled to kick off in July 2026, covering North America, Mexico, Europe, and the UK.

The artist presale offers the best chance to secure tickets before general admission opens. For today, April 22, presale access is available from 12:00 p.m. until 11:59 p.m. local venue time. If you have already registered, check your email for the unique presale links issued by Ticketmaster. Demand is expected to be exceptionally high, as this marks Melanie Martinez’s first major arena tour since her sold-out 2024 run.

The tour begins its North American leg in mid-July and features performances at several iconic locations. High-profile stops include the TD Garden in Boston on July 21, the Barclays Centre in Brooklyn on July 23, and a final US show at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, on August 14. The schedule also brings the production to major cities such as Chicago, Detroit, Dallas, Phoenix, and Orlando.

This cinematic production will head overseas in the fall as the international leg begins in Amsterdam on September 9 and concludes in Hamburg on September 26. The world tour will also expand to reach passionate fans in Mexico City and Monterrey.

Supporting her fourth studio album, which was released by Atlantic Records on March 27, 2026, the HADES tour is built around a dark fantasy concept. The 18-track album continues Melanie Martinez’s tradition of intricate storytelling and cinematic imagery. Fans can expect an immersive theatrical stage design featuring new material alongside beloved hits from Cry Baby and K-12. As Yahoo Entertainment noted in their official tour announcement, the multi-platinum-selling singer is ready to launch this massive new worldwide era.

The spelling of the Kia Forum in Inglewood and the Barclays Center in Brooklyn has been corrected. Redundant phrasing in the highlights section was removed to create a smoother narrative flow. All album titles have been italicized for professional styling, and the overall grammar was polished to ensure a high-quality journalistic tone while maintaining the excitement of the tour announcement.