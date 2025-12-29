Melanie Watson Bernhardt dies at 57

Melanie Watson Bernhardt, the actress best known for her role in the classic television series Diff’rent Strokes, has passed away at the age of 57, according to reports from TMZ.

Her brother, Robert Watson, told the outlet that Melanie passed away in Colorado Springs. Melanie was born with osteogenesis imperfecta, a condition that causes bones to break easily. She was reportedly admitted to the hospital after experiencing complications related to internal bleeding, where her condition unfortunately deteriorated.

Robert noted that while physicians did their best to save her, she was resilient to have lived such a full life despite the challenges of her illness. He added that he will always cherish the memories of his sister.

Fans of vintage sitcoms will remember Melanie for her role as Kathy Gordon. She appeared in several episodes of Diff’rent Strokes, most notably in a 1982 episode named after her character. In that episode, she and Arnold (played by Gary Coleman) shared a poignant storyline where he attempts to persuade her to walk without her crutches, leading to a heated and emotional argument.

After her time on Diff’rent Strokes, Melanie retired from professional acting. She was married to Roger Bernhardt from 1994 to 1996.

Beyond her acting career, she was a founding member of the nonprofit organization Train Rite, which focuses on the proper training of service dogs to assist those in need.