Melissa Gilbert takes final decision for husband amid legal charges

Actress Melissa Gilbert has formally declared her support for her husband, actor Timothy Busfield, following his surrender to law enforcement on Tuesday.

The arrest occurred four days after a warrant was issued in connection with allegations of sexual abuse involving two children.

Busfield, 68, is accused of inappropriately touching 11-year-old twin boys in 2022 on the set of the television series The Cleaning Lady. The West Wing actor has denied the allegations, maintaining his innocence during a brief interview with TMZ on January 13.

On behalf of Gilbert, representative Ame Van Iden released a statement clarifying the actress’s position while warning the public about misinformation currently circulating online.

“Melissa Gilbert is not making public statements at this time,” the statement read. “Any purported ‘statements’ circulating online, including AI-generated deepfakes of her ‘breaking her silence,’ should not be treated as coming from her.”

The representative noted that Gilbert is adhering to legal advice to remain silent as the case moves through the court system.

“She is honoring the request of Tim’s lawyers not to speak publicly while the legal process unfolds,” the statement continued. “During this period, her focus is on supporting and caring for their very large family as they navigate this moment. Melissa stands with and supports her husband and will address the public at an appropriate time. We ask that their privacy be respected.”

Busfield’s legal team has not yet released a further schedule for upcoming court appearances. Gilbert and Busfield have been married since 2013.