Memon Day to be celebrated on April 10 from this year

From this year forward, Memon Day will be celebrated globally on April 10th.

This decision holds historical significance. It was made official at the 21st World Memon Organisation Charitable Foundation (WMO) AGM held on November 11th, 2023.

Following a proposal by WMO President Mr. Salman Iqbal, a united front was formed by Mr. Iqbal Memon Officer, President of the All India Memon Jamaat Federation, and Mr. Muhammad Shabbir Haroon, President of the All Pakistan Memon Federation. Together, they declared April 10th as the official Memon Day.

Mr. Iqbal Memon Officer, President of the All India Memon Jamaat Federation

The core principle of Memon Day reflects the very foundation of the World Memon Organisation: unity for the betterment of humanity. Therefore, this day will be dedicated entirely to acts of service for humankind.

 

About the community

The Memon Community is spread across the Globe with a majority of the population based in Pakistan and India. Significant numbers also reside in UK, South Africa, Sri Lanka, North America and the Middle East. The community is renowned for its business prowess and philanthropy. Since their origin in Sindh during the 15th century, Memons have been a mercantile community of mostly traders. Over the years, as the community was blessed with wealth and prosperity for their dedicated hard work and honesty, they grew in stature, as did their philanthropic endeavours. Having built several mosques, orphanages, hospitals, community centres and schools in many countries across the globe.

