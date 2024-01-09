Men poised as ‘Islamabad police’ kidnap four people

ISLAMABAD: Unidentified men posing as officials of Islamabad police have abducted four citizens within the limits of Shalimar police station, ARY News reported quoting police.

Police said that the brother of an abductee Abdul Wahab lodged the FIR and told that his brother was kidnapped along with his three friends one month ago.

As per FIR, those who kidnapped four citizens pretended themselves as officials of the Islamabad police.

The victim’s brother said the kidnappers told him that they had a financial dispute with his brother. The kidnappers assured to release four citizens but they are still in illegal detention even after the lapse of a month.

It is pertinent to mention here that a seven-year girl was also kidnapped from the capital. The girl who was abducted within the limits of Khanna police station was later recovered from Faizabad.