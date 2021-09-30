WATCH: Men trying to move sofa out of a window

The clip, filmed in Dublin, Ireland, shows a man lowering the sofa towards the ground from the window. Two other men can be seen standing on a low wall outside the house. They use sweeping brushes to support the sofa so that it doesn’t come crashing down.

The men are able to lower the sofa to a level from where they could easily catch hold of it. However, the video ends with the sofa still hanging in the air and viewers were unable to find out whether their attempt was successful or not.

While some netizens were impressed with the technique, others said it would have been easier to unscrew one of the arms of the sofa.

One user said, “Masters at work, hopefully, it was successful!” Another wrote, “It worked and saved hours because it obviously didn’t fit through a door, so they would have had to take it apart. They’re big brained.”

A third user posted, “That was actually pretty fantastic.” Yet another commented, “It would have been easier to unscrew one of the arms off.”

What do you think about the video?