Mendis, Raza shine as Peshawar Zalmi sink Karachi Kings

Kusal Mendis continued his rich vein of form as Peshawar Zalmi eased past Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 11 clash at Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday.

Unbeaten Zalmi chased down a stiff target of 183 inside 18 overs, losing only three wickets in the process.

The opening pair of James Vince and Babar Azam added 37 in the first five overs before both batters were sent back in successive overs.

Babar was caught after scoring 25 from 19, whereas Vince was caught behind on 16. The wickets brought Aaron Hardie and Kusal Mendis on the crease. The pair tried to arrest the slide with a brief 22-run partnership. However, Hardie fell prey to Khusdil Shah, putting Karachi Kings in pole position.

At this stage, the scorecard read 67-3 in 7.4 overs with Farhan Yousaf joining Mendis. The pair launched a recovery and took their side out of trouble. Both batters batted briskly, soaking up all the pressure.

Mendis and Yousaf took the game away from Karachi Kings in the last five overs, taking the attack to the bowlers. The pair finished with an unbeaten 119-run partnership from 69 balls, propelling Zalmi to their eighth win on the trot.

Mendis — the leading run scorer of the tournament- struck four sixes and five fours in his 80* off 43 balls. Yousaf, on the other hand, scored his maiden half-century, hitting three sixes and five fours. He made 58 off 36 deliveries.

For Karachi Kings, Abbas Afridi, Khushdil Shah and Hasan Ali picked up one wicket each.

Earlier, Peshawar Zalmi seamer Ali Raza produced a sensational hat-trick to derail Karachi Kings after an aggressive half-century by Jason Roy.

Batting first after winning the toss, Karachi Kings had a mixed outing despite a strong start from opener Jason Roy, who anchored the innings with a fluent 85 off 51 deliveries, striking 11 fours and two sixes.

Captain David Warner struggled at the top, managing just 11 off 13 balls before being bowled by Raza early in the innings.

Roy, however, kept the scoreboard moving and built short partnerships of 36 and 27 with Salman Ali Agha and Reeza Hendricks, respectively, maintaining Karachi’s momentum through the middle overs.

The real turning point came when Azam Khan joined Roy and counterattacked brilliantly. The Karachi Kings duo added 63 runs in just 32 deliveries, putting Peshawar Zalmi under pressure before Iftikhar Ahmed broke the stand by dismissing Azam for a quickfire 35 off 19 balls.

Roy soon followed, falling to Mohammad Basit after completing a well-compiled knock that had kept Karachi in control for most of the innings.

From there, the innings collapsed dramatically as no batter managed to offer resistance. Karachi Kings managed to score 182-9 in their 20 overs.

Ali Raza returned in death overs to tear through the lower order, taking his first PSL hat-trick and finishing with four wickets in total. He was supported by Mohammad Basit, Iftikhar Ahmed, Sufiyan Muqeem, and Aaron Hardie, who claimed one wicket each.