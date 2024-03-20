24.9 C
‘Mentally disturbed’ woman beats two minor nephews to death

A ‘mentally disturbed’ woman in India allegedly beat two of her minor nephews to death with a wooden plank, local police said.

The alleged crime had occurred in the village of Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh state, an Indian media outlet reported.

Meanwhile, the close relatives of the victims’ aunt claimed that the accused was suffering from mental conditions.

The victims Abhi and Lucky were three and six years old, respectively. Police moved the bodies to the hospital for postmortem.

Yamuna Nagar Deputy Commissioner of Police Shraddha Narendra Pandey said that the accused aunt, identified as Pooja, was at large since the incident.

The accused aunt beat her nephews to death with a wooden plank, the DCP added.

