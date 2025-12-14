Sindh govt announces ‘Mera Lyari’ film to counter India's propaganda movie ‘Dhurandhar’

The Sindh government has announced the release of a new film titled ‘Mera Lyari’ in response to the Indian propaganda movie Dhurandhar, which has drawn criticism for its negative portrayal of Pakistan and Lyari area.

Sindh Minister for Information and Broadcasting Sharjeel Inam Memon, in a post on social media platform X, said that the Indian film Dhurandhar is a clear example of propaganda against Pakistan and deliberately targets Lyari.

He said that Lyari is not a symbol of violence but represents culture, peace, talent and resistance.

Indian movie Dhurandhar is yet another example of negative propaganda by the Indian film industry against Pakistan, especially targeting Lyari. Lyari is not violence—it is culture, peace, talent, and resilience. Next month Mera Lyari will release, showing the true face of Lyari:… pic.twitter.com/v2FsVMfWsB — Sharjeel Inam Memon (@sharjeelinam) December 13, 2025

Sharjeel Memon announced that ‘Mera Lyari’ will be released next month and will present the true and positive image of the area to the world.

Concluding his post, he described Lyari as a place of “peace, prosperity and pride.”

The minister also shared two official posters of ‘Mera Lyari’ on X, featuring renowned Pakistani actors Nadeem Ejaz and Samina Ahmed, along with Dananeer Mobeen.

According to the posters, the film is produced by Ayesha Omar, while the script and direction are by Abu Aleeha.

‘Dhurandhar’ has triggered strong backlash since its release for its portrayal of Karachi’s Lyari as a war zone.

The Indian movie features Ranveer Singh as a RAW agent, while Arjun Rampal plays a Pakistani intelligence officer.