Mercury could drop to single digit in Karachi after Jan 04

KARACHI: Mercury could drop to single digit in Karachi after January 04, Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz told ARY News on Wednesday.

A weather system likely to enter in country from northern Baluchistan today may influence the weather in Karachi, weather official said.

Met Office yesterday predicted rain with heavy snowfall over the hills in western and upper parts of country during first week of January 2025.

“The rain spell will begin in Baluchistan’s northern region from tonight,” Meteorologist said. Ziarat and other areas likely to receive snowfall over hills from tonight,” official said.

The Met Office forecast rain and snowfall over hills in Balochistan’s Quetta, Ziarat, Chaman, Pishin, Qilla Abdullah, Qilla Saifullah, Chagai, Noushki, Kalat, Khuzdar, Harnai, Zhob and Musakhel from 01st to 04th January.

Under the influence of this weather system rain with heavy snowfall is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir from 01st to 06th January, while in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from 01st to 05th January.

Rain and snowfall also expected in Punjab and Islamabad’s federal territory from 01st to 06th January 2025 with occasional gaps.

Light rain expected in southern Punjab’s Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Muzaffargarh, Taunsa Sharif, Khanewal, Sahiwal, Pakpattan, Okara and Bahawalnagar districts from tomorrow to 05th January.

While cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of Sindh and light rain in Dadu, Qamber-Shahdadkot, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur and Jacobabad on 03rd and 04th January.